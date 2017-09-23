Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 3:15 PM IST
  Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Development, not votes, is our priority: PM      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      Centre to hold one lakh LPG Panchayats in rural India to promote LPG usage      Nod for immersion on Muharram if situation found fit : WB govt      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC      Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley      Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation      Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple      Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart      Uber stripped of London licence      Pak shelling forces hundreds of border residents to flee their homes      Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine      Dawood, Anees and Shakeel all in Pak: cops      Two militants involved in Banihal terror attack arrested      'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults      India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is 'terroristan', land of pure terror      Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit    
You are here: Home » International » China to limit oil supplies to North Korea

China to limit oil supplies to North Korea

Press Trust of India, Beijing, Sep 23 2017, 14:33 IST
AP/PTI file photo of a North Korean soldier standing by barrels of oil in Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese city of Dandong. China has restricted trade with North Korea to comply with UN sanctions.

AP/PTI file photo of a North Korean soldier standing by barrels of oil in Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese city of Dandong. China has restricted trade with North Korea to comply with UN sanctions.

China will restrict oil exports to and ban textile imports from North Korea, the commerce ministry announced today, as Beijing joined global efforts to enforce tighter UN Security Council sanctions on Pyongyang for its provocative nuclear and missile tests.

China, the closest ally of North Korea, accounts for about 90 per cent of Pyongyang's foreign trade.

Beijing has halted its imports of coal, iron ore, seafood and other goods, implementing UN sanctions imposed on North Korea for its provocative nuclear and missile tests.

As China is North Korea most important trading partner, the suspension of textile imports is expected to affect Pyongyang's income.

The Ministry of Commerce said it will implement UN Security Council Resolution 2375 by halting the export of liquefied natural gas and gas condensate to North Korea from today and limit exports of refined oil from October 1.

The ban on textile imports will be effective from today, it said.

Refined oil exports to North Korea from all UN members is capped at 500,000 barrels from October 1 to the end of the year and two million barrels annually from January 1, 2018.

China will suspend such exports once the total exports approaches the ceiling, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Exported refined oil products must be used fully on civil purposes, not for North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, or other activities banned by the UN Security Council, the ministry said.

A limited amount of petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, allowed under the UN resolution, would still be exported to North Korea.

The UN Sanctions followed recent missile and nuclear tests by the North Korean regime violating the previous resolutions.

China's latest tougher stance is expected to bring about a financial isolation for Pyongyang, cutting off its international transactions routed through Chinese banks.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump praised China for instructing its banks to cut off business with North Korea.

Last month, the US announced sanctions against five Chinese firms and one individual, two Singapore-based companies and three Russian citizens alleging that they supported North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.