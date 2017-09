Scribe, mother found dead in Mohali

Press Trust of India, Mohali, Sep 23 2017, 15:50 IST

Singh had worked with major publications like The Tribune. Twitter photo.

Senior journalist K J Singh and his nonagenarian mother were found dead at their residence here, police said today.



"There were injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.



Singh was in his sixties while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was 92 years old.



Police said they were investigating the matter.



Senior police officials have reached the spot.



Singh had worked with The Tribune and some other publications.