Saturday 23 September 2017
Senior journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home

Press Trust of India, Mohali, Sep 23 2017, 17:33 IST
Singh had worked with major publications like The Tribune. Twitter photo.

Senior journalist K J Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead at their residence here, the police said today.

Singh's throat had been slit while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was suspected to have been strangled at their Phase 3B2 home, said an official spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office.

Mohali DSP Alam Vijay Singh, too, said there were injury marks on their necks.

The Punjab Police has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under the Inspector General (Crime) to probe the suspected murder, the spokesman said.

Singh, who was in his sixties, was a former News Editor of the Indian Express, The Tribune and The Times of India in Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had directed state DGP Suresh Arora to set up the SIT.

The media fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh strongly condemned the alleged killings and sought speedy arrests.
