Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 4:47 PM IST
  Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Development, not votes, is our priority: PM      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      Centre to hold one lakh LPG Panchayats in rural India to promote LPG usage      Nod for immersion on Muharram if situation found fit : WB govt      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC      Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley      Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation      Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple      Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart      Uber stripped of London licence      Pak shelling forces hundreds of border residents to flee their homes      Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine      Dawood, Anees and Shakeel all in Pak: cops      Two militants involved in Banihal terror attack arrested      'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults      India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is 'terroristan', land of pure terror      Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit    
You are here: Home » International » Next version of Trump travel ban could be more tailored

Next version of Trump travel ban could be more tailored

Associated Press, Washington, Sep 23 2017, 16:13 IST
Trump has already tried to introduce a travel ban twice, which has been struck down by federal courts both times. reuters file photo.

Trump has already tried to introduce a travel ban twice, which has been struck down by federal courts both times. reuters file photo.

President Donald Trump is weighing the next iteration of his controversial travel ban, which could include new, more tailored restrictions on travellers from additional countries.

The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president impose the new, targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share sufficient information with the US or haven't taken necessary security precautions. The restrictions could vary by country, officials said.

Trump's ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations, which sparked protests and a flurry of lawsuits, is set to expire this coming Sunday, 90 days after it took effect.

"The acting secretary has recommended actions that are tough and that are tailored, including restrictions and enhanced screening for certain countries," Miles Taylor, counsellor to acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, told reporters on a conference call yesterday.

But officials refused to say how many countries, and which countries, might be affected, insisting the president had yet to make a final decision on how to proceed.

Trump huddled with Duke, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his director of national intelligence and his national security adviser yesterday to discuss the issue, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

Taylor said the recommendations were based on whether countries were providing US authorities with enough information to validate the identities of potential immigrants and visitors and to determine whether or not they posed a threat. The recommendations were first reported by the Wall Street Journal yesterday.

Trump's travel ban executive orders remain two of the most controversial actions of his administration. The ban, which went into effect in late June, barred citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who lacked a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" from entering the country.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the constitutionality of the ban next month.

Officials described the process of reaching the new recommendations as far more deliberate and systematic than Trump's original travel ban order, which was signed just days after he took office with little consultation or input outside the White House.

DHS said it had worked with other agencies to develop a comprehensive new baseline for foreign nationals based on factors like whether their countries issued passports with biometric information to prevent fraud and shared information about travellers' terror-related and criminal histories.

"Our guiding principle," Taylor said, "was this: We need to know who is coming into our country. We should be able to validate their identities, and we should be able to confirm that our foreign partners do have information suggesting such individuals may represent a threat to the United States."

The US then shared the new baseline requirements with every foreign government in July and gave them 50 days to comply.

While most countries already met the standards, officials said that some that didn't have made changes that put them in compliance. Other countries, however, were unable or "deliberately unwilling" to comply.

Citizens of those countries would be denied entry or face other travel restrictions until their governments made changes.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.