Illegal arms factory on Indo-Nepal border unearthed
Representative image.
"Four persons Israr, Punnu, Mohd Shami and Rafiq were arrested yesterday while making country-made firearms. Twenty firearms, six more being manufactured, parts used in the manufacturing and other equipment were recovered from their possession," Superintendent of police (SP), S Channappa told PTI.
During interrogation, the accused confessed about smuggling of illegal arms in various districts, the official claimed.
The police did not rule out the possibility of cross-border smuggling. Further probe is on in the matter, the official said.