Illegal arms factory on Indo-Nepal border unearthed

Press Trust of India, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 23 2017, 16:35 IST

Representative image.

An alleged illegal arms factory was unearthed in the remote Mahadev Tanda village in the Singahi area on the Indo-Nepal border, the police said today.



"Four persons Israr, Punnu, Mohd Shami and Rafiq were arrested yesterday while making country-made firearms. Twenty firearms, six more being manufactured, parts used in the manufacturing and other equipment were recovered from their possession," Superintendent of police (SP), S Channappa told PTI.



During interrogation, the accused confessed about smuggling of illegal arms in various districts, the official claimed.



The police did not rule out the possibility of cross-border smuggling. Further probe is on in the matter, the official said.