Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector
DH File Photo
The Human Rights Commission also called for a report by 12 Of December from the Collector Guntur.
In this incident a four years old Premkumar son of Yesu and Malleshwari died on the spot. Balala Hakkula Sangham alleged that the Guntur Municipal Corporation Officials failed in to eradicate stray dogs and demand for criminal cases on the Municipal official.