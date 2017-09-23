Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector

Umanath JBS, DH News Services, Hyderabad, Sep 23 2017, 20:08 IST

The State Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Collector and District Magistrate Guntur on Saturday based on the petition made by A.P.Balala Hakkula Sangham in the incident of four years old boy mauled to death by stray dogs at Adavi Tekkala Padu under Guntur Municipality.



The Human Rights Commission also called for a report by 12 Of December from the Collector Guntur.



In this incident a four years old Premkumar son of Yesu and Malleshwari died on the spot. Balala Hakkula Sangham alleged that the Guntur Municipal Corporation Officials failed in to eradicate stray dogs and demand for criminal cases on the Municipal official.