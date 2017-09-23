Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 10:51 PM IST
  Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      Pak leaders must introspect why their nation is terror export      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      Centre to hold one lakh LPG Panchayats in rural India to promote LPG usage      Nod for immersion on Muharram if situation found fit : WB govt      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC      Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley      Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation      Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple      Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart    
You are here: Home » International » Pak leaders must introspect why their nation is terror export

Pak leaders must introspect why their nation is terror export

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 23 2017, 21:42 IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Image courtesy ANI/Twitter

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Image courtesy ANI/Twitter

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today asked its leaders to introspect as to why India is recognised as a global IT superpower while Pakistan is infamous as the "pre- eminent export factory for terror".

In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, Swaraj accused Pakistan of waging a war against India and said a country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium.

She was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech on Thursday wherein he accused India of violating human rights and state-sponsored terrorism.

"I would like today to tell Pakistan's politicians just this much, that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within. India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?" Swaraj asked.

India had ripped into Pakistan yesterday, describing it as "terroristan" and a land of "pure terror" that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.
Speaking in Hindi for the second consecutive year at the annual UNGA session, Swaraj today said India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan's nefarious export of terrorism.

"There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for Indias development," she said, highlighting India's achievements in the fields of education, health, space etc.

"We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world. But what has Pakistan offered to the world and indeed to its own people apart from terrorism?" she said.

"We produced scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists...you have created terrorist camps, you have created Lashkar-e- Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network," she said, adding that if Pakistan had spent on its development what it has spent on developing terror, both Pakistan and the world would be safer and better-off today.

She said the terrorist groups created by Pakistan is not only harming India, but also hurting its neighbours - Afghanistan and Bangladesh - as well.

She said that for the first time in the UN history, Pakistan sought right to reply (RoR) and then it had to simultaneously respond to three nations.

"Doesn't it reflect your nefarious designs," she asked the Pakistani leader.
Referring to Prime Minister Abbasi's speech, Swaraj said that the Pakistani leader "wasted" too much of his time in making accusations against India.

"Those listening had only one observation: 'Look who's talking!' A country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium," Swaraj said.

Commenting on Abbasi's claim that Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had bequeathed a foreign policy based on peace and friendship, Swaraj said while it remains open to question whether Jinnah actually advocated such principles, what is beyond doubt is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered the hand of peace and friendship since he assumed office.

"Pakistan's Prime Minister must answer why his nation spurned this offer," she said.
On old UN resolutions mentioned by Abbasi, Swaraj said that the Pakistani leader's memory has conveniently failed him where it matters.

"He has forgotten that under the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration India and Pakistan resolved that they would settle all outstanding issues bilaterally. The reality is that Pakistans politicians remember everything, manipulate memory into a convenience. They are masters at 'forgetting' facts that destroy their version," Swaraj said in a hard-hitting response to Pakistani prime minister's speech.

Noting that Abbasi spoke of a "Comprehensive Dialogue" between the two countries, Swaraj reminded him that on December 9, 2015, when she was in Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference, a decision was made by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that dialogue between India and Pakistan should be renewed and named it a "Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue".

"The word 'bilateral' was used consciously to remove any confusion or doubt about the fact that the proposed talks would be between our two nations and only between our two nations, without any third-party present. And he must answer why that proposal withered, because Pakistan is responsible for the aborting that peace process," Swaraj said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.