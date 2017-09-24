Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam

Umanath JBS, DH News Services, Hyderabad, Sep 23 2017, 22:43 IST

Photo of Dhwajarohanam in Tirumala

The nine-day Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Venkateswara began with the Dhwajarohanam –the divine flag hoisting ceremony in Tirumala on Saturday.



Dhwajaroahanam signifies formally inviting all the three crore deities mentioned in Hindu Santana Dharma to take part in the mega religious event, as the Garuda Flag flutters high on temple mast Dhwajasthambham.



Being the noble, dedicated and devoted follower of Lord Venkateswara, Garuda who is known as “Garudalwar” in Agama jargon takes the divine responsibility of inviting all deities. The image of Lord Garuda on the holy flag is hoisted on the temple pillar amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by archakas and Veda pundits thus marking the beginning of the religious ceremony of the Lord of Seven Hills.



There is a special significance to the hoisting of dhwaj. It’s a signal for the commencement of Brahmotsavams. The image that is drawn on the flag is very meaningful. Garuda Alwar will be pointing his right hand towards the sky as if he is welcoming the Gods, whereas in the left hand he will be holding "Poorna Kumbham", which is indicative of all good happenings.



Not only this, five more kalashas are drawn implying five elements (Panchabhoota). Further, the images of the bell, aarati, dhoop etc drawn will enliven the flag. Garuda adorned with ornaments made of serpents, images of Surya and Chandra bearing Thirunamam will signify the mightiness of Sri Garudalwar.



