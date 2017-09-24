Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 12:14 AM IST
  Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      Pak leaders must introspect why their nation is terror export      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC    
You are here: Home » National » Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam

Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam

Umanath JBS, DH News Services, Hyderabad, Sep 23 2017, 22:43 IST
Photo of Dhwajarohanam in Tirumala

Photo of Dhwajarohanam in Tirumala

The nine-day Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Venkateswara began with the Dhwajarohanam –the divine flag hoisting ceremony in Tirumala on Saturday.

Dhwajaroahanam signifies formally inviting all the three crore deities mentioned in Hindu Santana Dharma to take part in the mega religious event, as the Garuda Flag flutters high on temple mast Dhwajasthambham.

Being the noble, dedicated and devoted follower of Lord Venkateswara, Garuda who is known as “Garudalwar” in Agama jargon takes the divine responsibility of inviting all deities. The image of Lord Garuda on the holy flag is hoisted on the temple pillar amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by archakas and Veda pundits thus marking the beginning of the religious ceremony of the Lord of Seven Hills.

There is a special significance to the hoisting of dhwaj. It’s a signal for the commencement of Brahmotsavams. The image that is drawn on the flag is very meaningful. Garuda Alwar will be pointing his right hand towards the sky as if he is welcoming the Gods, whereas in the left hand he will be holding "Poorna Kumbham", which is indicative of all good happenings.

Not only this, five more kalashas are drawn implying five elements (Panchabhoota). Further, the images of the bell, aarati, dhoop etc drawn will enliven the flag. Garuda adorned with ornaments made of serpents, images of Surya and Chandra bearing Thirunamam will signify the mightiness of Sri Garudalwar.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.