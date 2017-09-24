Activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania gets threat call from Pak

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Sep 23 2017, 23:02 IST

Damania claimed that from the screenshot it appears that the number belongs to mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. Image courtesy Twitter

Activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania have registered an offence for receiving a threatening call from a number of Pakistan.



The caller threatened her to withdraw all cases against BJP leader and former revenue minister Eknath Khadse.



Damania claimed that from the screenshot it appears that the number belongs to mafia don Dawood Ibrahim.



Damania has shared the recorded call in which she and her family have been threatened. Subsequently, she informed Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the latter has asked Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) to investigate the matter.



"This kind of investigation is completely inadequate and the investigation must be handed over specialised agencies like RAW or IB as this number is said to belong to Dawood Ibrahim," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.