Activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania gets threat call from Pak
Damania claimed that from the screenshot it appears that the number belongs to mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. Image courtesy Twitter
The caller threatened her to withdraw all cases against BJP leader and former revenue minister Eknath Khadse.
Damania has shared the recorded call in which she and her family have been threatened. Subsequently, she informed Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the latter has asked Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) to investigate the matter.
"This kind of investigation is completely inadequate and the investigation must be handed over specialised agencies like RAW or IB as this number is said to belong to Dawood Ibrahim," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.