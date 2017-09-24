Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
You are here: Home » National » Jindal varsity case does not throw up violence: HC

Jindal varsity case does not throw up violence: HC

DH News Service, Chandigarh, Sep 24 2017, 1:42 IST

Court finds sexual adventure behind rape

Hardik and Karan were sentenced to 20 years jail term while Vikas was sentenced to 7-years. The trio have been granted bail. File Photo

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in a recent order suspended the sentence of three persons, all expelled students of OP Jindal Global University in Haryana’s Sonipat, who were convicted by a lower court on charges of gang-rape of an 18-year old fellow student in 2015.

The division bench of the high court stated several reasons for suspending the sentence including one which said that the victim’s narrative “does not throw up gut-wrenching violence that normally precede or accompany such incidents.”

The court, while clearly stating that ‘nothing in the order should be construed to be an expression on the merits of the case’, said that the victim’s statement reveals a story of “misadventure stemming from a promiscuous attitude and a voyeuristic mind.”

On April 11, 2015, an FIR was filed against Hardik, Vikas Garg and Karan Chabbra, who were later convicted. The victim, a management student of the university, approached the university administration alleging that her former friend Hardik had been blackmailing over some of her nude photos and had forced her to have sexual relationships with him and his two friends, Vikas Garg and Karan Chhabra.

The accused were convicted by a lower court on March 24 this year. Hardik and Karan were sentenced to 20 years jail term while Vikas was sentenced to 7-years. The trio have been granted bail.

A division bench also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim. The order said, “the testimony of the victim does offer an alternate story of casual relationship with her friends, acquaintances, adventurism and experimentation in sexual encounters and these factors would therefore, offer a compelling reasons to consider the prayer for suspension of sentence.”
