Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 3:15 AM IST
  CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis      Honeypreet may be declared offender      Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      We created IITs, you JeM, Sushma slams Pak at UN      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC    
You are here: Home » City » Parents use smartwatches to track children

Parents use smartwatches to track children

Meghana Choukkar, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Sep 24 2017, 2:12 IST
The watches require a GSM sim card and are controlled with the help of smartphone applications. File Photo

The watches require a GSM sim card and are controlled with the help of smartphone applications. File Photo

Increasingly aware of the risks children face at school and elsewhere, parents are turning to technology for help.

Many are strapping smartwatches on children’s wrists to track their movement to school and back.Priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, smartwatches have GPS tracking and two-way voice calls, and overall, fewer features than smartphones.

Parents prefer smartwatches to smartphones; the latter provide children with unfettered access to the Net, with all its potential dangers.

On smartwatches, parents can set up geo-fencing to get an alert when a child wanders out of a set area.The watch can also send out an alert if it is removed from the wrist. A button on it can send out an SOS in case of an emergency.

The watches require a GSM sim card and are controlled with the help of smartphone applications.Lipika Dutta bought a smartwatch for her nine-year-old daughter six months ago.

“The school bus has a GPS tracker but it doesn’t work well. Sometimes, the bus is delayed in traffic and we are left wondering why she has not reached home. The watch helps me keep track of her journey,” she said.

Many of her daughter’s friends also use such watches and the school approves of it. In Gear Innovative International School, children are encouraged to wear smartwatches.

“It is a good alternative to smartphones, which we don’t allow in school. Especially with all this talk about the Blue Whale challenge, smartphones have become problematic,” said M Srinivasan, the school’s founder and chairman.

The smartwatch, unlike the smartphone, is a simple tool with limited features, Srinivasan said.In his school, smartwatch users are mostly children below 10 years.

Smartwatches are not just for children at school. Parents find them most useful to keep an eye on children going out for tuition and cultural activities.The devices also help parents make sure children don’t get lost in crowded places such as malls.

“Our son goes for sports and music classes after school. We have hired a driver to pick up and drop him. He is trustworthy but we still prefer being able to get in touch with our child directly,” a working woman said. She is not comfortable with giving the boy a phone.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.