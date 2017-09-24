Militants killed in ongoing encounter near LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Sep 24 2017, 12:18 IST

Four civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday while four civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore town of the same district.



Sources said security forces launched a search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in Kalghi forest area of Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of Saturday ad Sunday.



"As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire at the security forces triggering the gunfight, in which one militant has been killed so far. The encounter is going on," they said and added at least 3-4 militants were believed to be stuck in the area.



In a separate incident, four civilians were wounded when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp near a bank in Sopore town, 52 km from here, on Sunday morning. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, resulting in injuries to four civilians, reports said.



The injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Sopore for treatment where the condition of all of them is stated to be stable. Earlier on Tuesday, a grenade attack by the militants in south Kashmir's Tral claimed lives of at least two civilians and injuries to more than 30 persons, including CRPF personnel.