Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Sep 24 2017, 19:37 IST

Seven, including four civilians, injured in Sopore grenade attack

Three militants were killed, while four civilians and a trooper were injured an overnight encounter with security forces in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

In a separate incident, four civilians and three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore town of the same district.



Sources said security forces launched a search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in Kalghi forest area of Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.



"As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire at the security forces triggering the gunfight, which lasted for several hours. The three militants, believed to be members of the Lashker-e-Toiba outfit were killed when army blasted the two houses where they were hiding," they said.



Dy SP Uri, Syed Javed Ahmad said the operation is over. There are reports of injuries to some civilians and an army man also in the encounter with one getting a bullet in his leg. The border town of Uri had made headlines in September last year when four fidayeen (suicide) militants had entered an army camp and killed 19 soldiers, before being gunned down.



State police chief Shesh Pal Vaid said the militants were planning to carry out September 2016 type fidayeen attack on Army camp in the area.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four civilians and three security personnel were wounded when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp near a bank in Sopore town, 52 km from here, on Sunday morning.



A police spokesperson said the grenade lobbed by the militants inside a security forces' vehicle in Sopore could have led to more casualties but an alert special police officer saved many lives by throwing away the explosive.



Police said the increase in grenade attacks by militants was due to a fresh supply of grenades to the militants. "There has been some supply of grenades leading to these incidents. We are careful," Vaid told reporters on the sidelines of a function.



The injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Sopore for treatment where the condition of all of them is stated to be stable. Earlier on Tuesday, a grenade attack by the militants in south Kashmir's Tral claimed lives of at least two civilians and injures more than 30 persons, including CRPF personnel.



