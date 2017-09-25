Opposition demand probe after minister's revelation in Jaya's death

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 25 2017, 2:12 IST

A day after Tamil Nadu forest minister Dindigul Srinivasan claimed that he "lied" about the health condition of late AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa while she was in the hospital, all the opposition parties in the State including DMK, Congress, left parties, Pattali Makkal Katchi and BJP on Sunday demanded immediate probe into the mystery behind the death of the former chief minister.



Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa's niece, said she would move to the court to for further clarifications.



DMK working president M K Stalin sought a CBI inquiry. "The Union Government should order a CBI probe to solve the issue," he added.



Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar demanded an investigation headed by a retired Supreme Court or a High Court judge.



Standing firm on his claim, Srinivasan said his government is not bothered about the CBI or any other agencies. "We have already announced that a commission led by retired High Court Judge will be formed for a thorough probe. The head of the commission will be appointed soon," he added.



Minister Sreenivasan had sought apology for lying about the well-being of late Jayalalithaa’s health condition when she was admitted to the Apollo Hospital. The Minister 'admitted' that all their claims like 'Amma consumed idli, juice and she smiled at the team of doctors' were a series of lies.



Meanwhile, the ousted AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran claimed he would release the pictures of Jayalalithaa in the hospital if needed.