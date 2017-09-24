BHU lathicharge: Rahul takes dig at BJP

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 24 2017, 18:28 IST

Heavy police personnel deployed at Banaras Hindu University where students were holding a protest in Varanasi, late Saturday night. Female students at the prestigious University were protesting against the administration's alleged victim-shaming after one of them reported an incident of molestation on Thursday. PTI Photo

BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU https://t.co/2XWIG5CG2q — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 24, 2017

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the BJP for the lathi charge on girl students of Benaras Hindu University. "BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU," Gandhi tweeted, attaching a video link of the students who alleged that they were beaten up by male policemen at the campus.







The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus last night witnessed violence by students who were lathicharged by the police, in an ugly turn of a protest against an alleged eve- teasing incident. Earlier in the day, Gandhi thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for recognising Congress' "legacy" of IITs in her speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday.



"Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs," said Gandhi.

Participate in the DH Poll: