Suspected acid attack injures six in London, teen arrested

Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 6:22 PM IST
  International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Militants killed in ongoing encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis      Honeypreet may be declared offender      Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      We created IITs, you JeM, Sushma slams Pak at UN      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC    
You are here: Home » International » Suspected acid attack injures six in London, teen arrested

Suspected acid attack injures six in London, teen arrested

Press Trust of India, London, Sep 24 2017, 16:52 IST
A still image from video shows responders attending to victim following acid attack in Stratford, London, Britain, September 23, 2017. Reuters

A still image from video shows responders attending to victim following acid attack in Stratford, London, Britain, September 23, 2017. Reuters

A suspected acid attack after an altercation between two groups left six people injured in a shopping centre in London, with police arresting a 15-year-old boy in connection with the case.

Scotland Yard said its officers had responded to an altercation between two groups of men inside Stratford Shopping Centre in east London last evening during which a "noxious substance" was thrown.

When the liquid was thrown, both groups ran from the scene and were later treated for "non-life threatening and non-life changing injuries".

As the injuries were in a number of different locations, there were initial fears that people had been sprayed at random.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, the Borough Commander for the local Newham area, said: "I would like to be very clear concerning this incident. What initially may have been perceived as a number of random attacks has, on closer inspection, been found to be one incident involving two groups of males."

"I recognise the lasting impact on victims of corrosive substance attacks. Our response to such attacks is continually improving through training and joint working with partners and we are working with the Home Office to explore possible restrictions around the sale of corrosive substances in conjunction with retailers and manufacturers."

Witnesses at the scene said an argument had broken out among a group of people.

An assistant manager at Burger King in the area said one of the victims had run into the fast food chain to "wash acid off his face".

Paul Gibson, Assistant Director of Operations at London Ambulance Service, said: We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, paramedics in cars and members of our hazardous area response team.

"The first of our medics arrived within 10 minutes of the first emergency call and worked closely with our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Fire Brigade making sure patients received the medical help they needed as quickly as possible.

"We treated a total of six patients, three of whom were taken to London hospitals.

The Hazardous Area Response Team is a group of specially trained ambulance crews who provide life-saving medical care in hostile environments.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.