Rohingya in Bangladesh need 'massive' assistance: UN

Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 6:22 PM IST
  International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Militants killed in ongoing encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis      Honeypreet may be declared offender      Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start with Dwajarohanam      Swaraj calls for early start of negotiations for UNSC reforms      Growing question mark on maritime security, nukes: Swaraj      We created IITs, you JeM, Sushma slams Pak at UN      Hyderabad International Airport Offers Wheel Chair Lift for passengers      Dogs maul boy case: H.R.C issues notices to Guntur collector      Probe wealth of self-styled godmen: Jain monk Tarun Sagar      Fuel prices will come down soon: Pradhan      Afraid of Sasikala, we lied about Jaya's health: TN minister      ASJ Alliance defeats ABVP in UoH student union elections      Only 16 ministers asset details are in public; PM's asset see modest rise      Woman alleges gangrape; then says lodged a false complaint: Police      Journalist K J Singh, mother found dead in Mohali home      Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: FM      Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC    
You are here: Home » International » Rohingya in Bangladesh need 'massive' assistance: UN

Rohingya in Bangladesh need 'massive' assistance: UN

Agence France-Presse, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sep 24 2017, 16:56 IST
UNICEF said Sunday that a plane carrying 100 tonnes of emergency aid from Europe, including water purifying tablets, sanitary items and plastic tarpaulins, had reached Bangladesh. Photo credit: PTI.

UNICEF said Sunday that a plane carrying 100 tonnes of emergency aid from Europe, including water purifying tablets, sanitary items and plastic tarpaulins, had reached Bangladesh. Photo credit: PTI.

Bangladesh needs "massive international assistance" to feed and shelter the 436,000 Rohingya who have fled Myanmar in recent weeks, the head of the UN refugee agency said Sunday.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said there were "immense" challenges after visiting the overflowing camps around Cox's Bazar in southern Bangladesh.

"I was struck by the incredible magnitude of their needs. They need everything -- they need food, they need clean water, they need shelter, they need proper health care," he told reporters.

Grandi said there had been an "incredible outpouring of local generosity" but that now needed to be "beefed up by massive international assistance, financial and material".

"That's partly why I am here, to help... the government organise that response," he said.

The UN said Sunday that 436,000 Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, had arrived from Myanmar's Rakhine state since an outbreak of violence there a month ago.

Grandi said the influx had slowed in recent days but it was impossible to tell whether more would come.

He also said his office was providing "technical assistance" to help Bangladesh register the Rohingya, whom Myanmar considers to be illegal immigrants.

Bangladesh only recognises a tiny fraction of around 700,000 Rohingya living in camps near the border with Myanmar as refugees, referring to the rest as undocumented Myanmar nationals.

It has "no plan for the time being" to grant refugee status to the newly-arrived Rohingya, senior Bangladesh minister Amir Hossain Amu said on Sunday.

"We want Rohingya to return to their own land," said Amu, who chairs a cabinet committee on national security.

Bangladesh has begun providing the new arrivals with identity cards and recording their biometric data, a process that began last week and is expected to take several months to complete.

Many hope that will allow them eventually to return to Myanmar. Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said last week that those who had been verified as refugees from her country would be allowed back.

Grandi said he hoped the UN's role would give the registration "the necessary credibility, which is so urgent not just for repatriation but for assistance".

At the moment, UN agencies say it is difficult to ensure aid is distributed evenly because refugees are undocumented and are still moving from one place to another.

Grandi said the scale of the influx -- which he called the "fastest and most urgent refugee emergency in the world" -- had made it difficult to assess needs quickly.

But he added: "I think that the response is getting more organised."

UNICEF said Sunday that a plane carrying 100 tonnes of emergency aid from Europe, including water purifying tablets, sanitary items and plastic tarpaulins, had reached Bangladesh.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Two Dhaki (Drummers) stand on a decorated road (sacred art painting) outside a puja pandal...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

Actress Adah Sharma attends GQ India's ninth anniversary with the annual...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

A woman standing next to a Durga Puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Visitors busy in clicking photos of puja pandal in...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

Bollywood director Amit V Masurkar during a press conference...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.