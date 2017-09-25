Swaraj should hold history lessons for RPT FOR PM: Congress

Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
News updated at 12:01 AM IST
  India-origin bodybuilder dies after celebrity kick-boxing bout      It was Ravi's idea to promote Hardik up the order, says Kohli      Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month      Raj Babbar, Punia detained on way to violence-hit BHU      Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth      Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: army      Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls      India thump Aus to win series      Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis    
You are here: Home » National » Swaraj should hold history lessons for RPT FOR PM: Congress

Swaraj should hold history lessons for RPT FOR PM: Congress

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 24 2017, 21:12 IST
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file image.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file image.

Congress on Sunday welcomed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's “recognition” of the contribution of previous governments in the development of the nation and wanted her to hold a “history lesson” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs,” Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembly was a “befitting reply to those who ask what happened in the last 70 years.”

The leitmotif of Modi's speeches, since the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has been “misrule” during 60 years of Congress rule. BJP President Amit Shah had in May this year claimed that the Modi government had done in three years what the Congress could not achieve in 70 years.

Stung by the repeated barbs, Congress leaders have time and again asserted its role in the development journey over the past 70 years.

“Sushma Swaraj mirrored the yeoman progress made by India under Congress rule, making 'inclusive growth & progress' as India's mantra,” Surjewala said.

The opposition party was unsparing in criticising Modi, who it claimed required some lessons in history.

“Sushma Swaraj is a well-read person. We are happy that she had some lessons for the prime minister. Had Modi read some history books, he would have known that IITs, IIMs, ISRO, Operation flood, Green Revolution are all contribution of the Congress-led government,” AICC spokesman Ajoy Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar said on her return to India from the United Nations should hold a history class for the prime minister to make him aware of the contribution of the Congress to the development of the country.

Surjewala also asked the Modi government to turn words against Pakistan into action. “Time to move words into action as Pakistan still receives $743 million annual US aid, collaborates with China on CPEC and buys arms from Russia,” he said.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.