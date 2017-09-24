Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
Four sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in UP

Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 24 2017, 18:06 IST
Additional district sessions judge Rajesh Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on each of them after holding them guilty under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) last evening. Representational Image.

A court here has sentenced four people, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2004.

Additional district sessions judge Rajesh Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on each of them after holding them guilty under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) last evening.

The convicts are Ajit and Amit (brothers), Sundar and Sanjay.

According to government lawyer Kayyum Ali, Ratanpal was murdered by the four in August, 2004, on suspicion that he was in a relationship with the mother of Ajit and Amit.
