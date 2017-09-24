'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'

Press Trust of India, Puducherry, Sep 24 2017, 19:19 IST

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, image courtesy Twitter

The opposition AIADMK today voiced concern over the continuing confrontation between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government in the Union Territory, saying it was "derailing development work."



The confrontation between Bedi and the government was continuing for more than a year now and this "is hitting and derailing development works in Puducherry," leader of the AIADMK (Amma) Legislature wing A Anbalagan told reporters here. He appealed to the Lt Governor and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to abstain from making mutual accusations.



The AIADMK leader said the CBI filing an FIR recently against senior officers and officials of Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for alleged irregularities in admission of students to PG courses in medical colleges here "had tarnished and insulted the image of the government." He also took strong exception to the Lt Governor coming out with comments on the admission issue when the probe by CBI was on.



Anbalagan wanted the Union Health Ministry to intervene immediately and disband the CENTAC. A new panel with the representatives from Medical Council of India should be set up for hassle-free selection of students from next academic year, he said. Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on several issues, including one relating to admission of students under government quota to post graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges.