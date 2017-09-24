Press Esc to close
Sunday 24 September 2017
News updated at 7:58 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » 'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'

'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'

Press Trust of India, Puducherry, Sep 24 2017, 19:19 IST
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, image courtesy Twitter

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, image courtesy Twitter

The opposition AIADMK today voiced concern over the continuing confrontation between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government in the Union Territory, saying it was "derailing development work."

The confrontation between Bedi and the government was continuing for more than a year now and this "is hitting and derailing development works in Puducherry," leader of the AIADMK (Amma) Legislature wing A Anbalagan told reporters here. He appealed to the Lt Governor and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to abstain from making mutual accusations.

The AIADMK leader said the CBI filing an FIR recently against senior officers and officials of Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for alleged irregularities in admission of students to PG courses in medical colleges here "had tarnished and insulted the image of the government." He also took strong exception to the Lt Governor coming out with comments on the admission issue when the probe by CBI was on.

Anbalagan wanted the Union Health Ministry to intervene immediately and disband the CENTAC. A new panel with the representatives from Medical Council of India should be set up for hassle-free selection of students from next academic year, he said. Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on several issues, including one relating to admission of students under government quota to post graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

School girls walk on a road divider to protect themselves from a flooded road during...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez (C) and Director Karan Johar...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.