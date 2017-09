India beat Australia by 5 wickets, clinch series 3-0

Press Trust of India, Indore, Sep 24 2017, 21:35 IST

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd ODI cricket match against Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. PTI Photo

India defeated Australia by five wickets in the third ODI to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead, here today.



Brief Scores:



Australia: 293 for six in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 124, Steve Smith 63; Jasprit Bumrah 2/52).



India: 294 for five in 47.5 overs (Hardik Pandya 78, Rohit Sharma 71, Ajinkya Rahane 70; Pat Cummins 2/54).