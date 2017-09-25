Pandya lavishes praise on Rohit, Rahane

Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
News updated at 1:56 AM IST
  HRD gets tough on deemed varsities      Citizens urge govt to streamline solid waste management      SC allows MBBS admission of color- blind students      Rs 996-cr package for SMEs in bulk drugs      After Bhojpuri actor, his wife arrested in rape case      Fighter jets, drones on table for Mattis visit      Modi tells people to travel all over country      DU teacher booked for insulting Durga      Hadiya case: Women's Commission to approach SC      India-origin bodybuilder dies after celebrity kick-boxing bout      It was Ravi's idea to promote Hardik up the order, says Kohli      Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month      Raj Babbar, Punia detained on way to violence-hit BHU      Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth      Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: army      Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls      India thump Aus to win series      Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis    
You are here: Home » Sports » Pandya lavishes praise on Rohit, Rahane

Pandya lavishes praise on Rohit, Rahane

DH News Service, Indore, Sep 25 2017, 0:39 IST
Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the 3rd ODI cricket match against Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. PTI Photo

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the 3rd ODI cricket match against Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. PTI Photo

Hardik Pandya, who produced a brilliant all-round performance to power India to a series-clinching 3-0 win over Australia, lavished praise on openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for setting the match up nicely.

Chasing a challenging 294 for victory, Rohit and Rahane got India off to a rollicking start, hammering half-centuries each and sharing a 139-run stand to lay a strong foundation. “They were the ones who set the proper platform for us to go and express ourselves. And the shots which they played were outstanding. It's a treat to watch them play and score runs. Many people have said it in the past and I am again saying it again today. It's a treat to watch them play,” said Pandya, who bagged the man of the match award.

On his own performance where he scored a match-winning 78 and picked up the crucial wicket of David Warner in a good show of 1/58, Pandya said he had to bowl smartly on a batting friendly wicket. “I was just trying to bowl fast off-cutters. It actually nipped (in case of Warner's wicket). It actually gripped the pitch and moved. I got to know that when I bowled a slower ball to him earlier. The wicket was too dry and I had to do something different. Can't just bowl seam up and get whacked. So I just assessed the conditions pretty well and that's why eventually I got the wicket.”

Australia skipper Steve Smith blamed the defeat on poor execution at the death where they faltered miserably to settle for 293 after appearing to set a target in the vicinity of 350. “I probably thought our 38 overs with the bat was very good. That was kind of the template we were trying to set. Two guys in the top four going on (to make a big score). One guy get a hundred obviously, sort of the others bat around. Our first 38 overs were very good. We just weren't able to execute it in the back end,” said a downcast Smith.

“I think that was probably (reason for defeat). We got 69 off last 74 balls, lost 5 wickets. If we got to 330-340, which we probably should have done, things certainly could have been different. When you have got so many wickets in the shed against the team with quality of batters India have, (it’s disappointing effort).”

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.