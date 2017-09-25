Idol immersion: Nitish to follow in Mamata footsteps

Abhay Kumar,DH News Service, Patna, Sep 25 2017, 1:38 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to follow what his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee earlier planned for this Durga Puja.



All the puja samitis in Patna have been asked to immerse the idols of Goddess Durga on September 30, the Vijayadashmi day, itself. Since Muharram is on October 1, the district administration does not want to take any risk on the day when Muslims, too, will be taking out procession.



“We do not want a situation where Durga Puja procession and Muharram clash,” said District Magistrate of Patna, Sanjay Agarwal, after holding a meeting with the puja organisers. Though there has been no major clashes between the two communities in the last 25 years, the October 1989 riots in Bhagalpur during Ram Temple movement serve as a reminder and a lesson to officials responsible for maintaining law and order.



“We are ready for immersion on September 30, the Vijayadashmi day, but the only problem is that there will be a huge crowd on the streets due to Ravan Vadh ceremony. This could impede the district administration directive,” said R K Yadav, vice-president of the Navyuvak Sangh Sree Durga Puja Samiti.



The BJP, which is now an alliance partner in the Nitish Kumar-headed government in Bihar, has so far refrained from joining the issue.





