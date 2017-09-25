HRD gets tough on deemed varsities

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 25 2017, 1:56 IST

UGC kept applications from institutions pending for 10 years

Concerned that long-pending applications from institutions seeking deemed-to-be university status could lead to wrongdoing, the HRD Ministry has asked the UGC to reject the applications received before updating of rules earlier this year.



The ministry’s direction came after it learnt that the UGC was sitting on 30 such applications in the last 10 years, though the deficiencies should have prompted their automatic rejection.



“Why these applications are kept pending till now despite various deficiencies found in them?” the ministry asked the UGC, as it instructed the regulator to reject them and close the files.



Official sources told Deccan Herald that the applications have come to the UGC at various dates for the past ten years. An official said the UGC granted deemed-to-be-university status to several institutions in the same period despite some of them not meeting the regulations.





