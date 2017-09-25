Three of family drown in Cauvery

Press Trust of India, Thanjavur(TN), Sep 25 2017, 10:20 IST

A family of five persons from Kumbakonam had yesterday gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of 'Mahapushkaram' when the incident occurred, they said. File photo

Three persons including two children drowned while taking a dip in Cauvery river in the district, police said today.



A family of five persons from Kumbakonam had yesterday gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of 'Mahapushkaram' when the incident occurred, they said.



All five got stuck in a pit on the riverbed, police said adding while two managed to get out of it, three others drowned.



On receiving information, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the Nagalakshmi, her son Vimalraj and niece girl Sowmya.

