BHU violence: two senior cops removed, probe ordered

DH News Service, Lucknow, Sep 25 2017, 19:27 IST

Two senior police officials were removed and a high level probe was ordered into the violence on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Saturday night and Sunday, that left dozens, including girls, injured.



According to the sources here on Monday prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the violence and asked for action against the guilty.



UP chief secretary has been asked to conduct a probe into the violence and submit a report to the state government. ''Action will taken on the basis of the report,'' said a senior official here.



Circle officer of Bhelupur and the SHO of Lanka police station have been shunted out after the violence, sources said.



According to the police sources here cases have been registered against one thousand unidentified students in connection with the violence. Over a dozen students have been detained.



Tough the varsity administration made it clear that the inmates had not been directed to vacate the hostels, scores of students were seen leaving the hostels on Monday.



Police on Monday denied that they had beaten the girls and sought to blame the varsity security guards for the same. ''The uniforms of the security guards and cops are the same and hence the confusion,'' claimed a district police official. The district administration has asked the varsity to change the uniform of the security guards immediately.



Violence had erupted after cops used force to disperse hundreds of girls from near the vice-chancellor's residence protesting against increasing incidents of eve teasing on the campus.





