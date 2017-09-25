Rahul Gandhi begins Saurashtra campaign

Dwarka, DH News Service, Sep 25 2017, 14:46 IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi kicked off a three-day campaign in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday.



He came 27 years after his father had come to pay visit to Lord Dwarkadheesh. He paid his respects and kicked off his three-day political yatra of Saurashtra region.



While the beginning of the day for Congress vice president was somewhat low-key due to Navratri, that sees low number of tourists to this temple town, he immediately moved on with his tour.



Climbing atop hi-tech convertible bus, Rahul's first stop was Bhatia village, with small pit stops in between where he was welcomed by villagers.



In Bhatiya, Rahul walked down of the bus to move near the crowd of about 3500 that had gathered to listen to Gandhi scion. "For a village with population of 6000-7000, it appears to be decent crowd. Moreover, the village is 50:50 BJP and Congress,"said a senior policeman present at the venue.



However, what one could visibly see was that the ratio of women present was relatively low.



On his part Rahul spoke to those present about Modi government's failure on employment front and providing right price for produce to farmers. "I want to ask you. Are you getting right price for your ground nut?" And as soon as he gets to heat a resounding "No", he goes on to inform his audience of a similar situation across the country.



After a small 5-minute address and hand waving, it is time to move to Hanjrapar village for a bullock cart ride and village chaupal.