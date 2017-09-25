Mukul Roy suspended from TMC for six years

Press Trust of India, Kolkata, Sep 25 2017, 15:07 IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and former railway minister Mukul Roy was today suspended from the party for six years for "anti-party activities", TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.



"He (Roy) has been trying to weaken the party for quite some time. The party's disciplinary committee has discussed the issue and recommended punishment for him to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee," he said.



Shortly after Roy announced that he would tender his resignation from the party's working committee today, Chatterjee told reporters that the Rajya Sabha member had been suspended from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".



Roy also told reporters that he would resign from the Upper House of Parliament and give up the primary membership of the party after Durga Puja.



"If he (Roy) wants to leave, why isn't he leaving now? What is stopping him?" Chatterjee asked.

