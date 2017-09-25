Japan's Abe triggers snap election amid N.Korea crisis

Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
News updated at 4:48 PM IST
  Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran      Mukul Roy suspended from TMC for six years      Committee headed by UP chief secy to probe BHU incident: Guv Ram Naik      Rahul Gandhi begins Saurashtra campaign      Egyptian Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest woman dies in UAE      Lalu seeks two weeks time to appear before CBI in graft case      ED attaches Rs 1.16cr assets of Karti, firm allegedly linked to him      Once world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed passes away      Veteran journalist Arun Sadhu passes away      No split in SP; Mulayam rules out forming new party as of now      70-year-old woman beaten to death on suspicion of being witch      Sports Ministry recommends shuttler Sindhu for Padma Bhushan      Crackdown on BHU students: Two police officials removed      'No way back' in Myanmar's crucible of communal hate      Three of family drown in Cauvery      Unregulated de-addiction centres come under scanner      HRD gets tough on deemed varsities      Citizens urge govt to streamline solid waste management      SC allows MBBS admission of color- blind students      Rs 996-cr package for SMEs in bulk drugs      After Bhojpuri actor, his wife arrested in rape case      Fighter jets, drones on table for Mattis visit      Modi tells people to travel all over country      DU teacher booked for insulting Durga      Hadiya case: Women's Commission to approach SC      India-origin bodybuilder dies after celebrity kick-boxing bout      It was Ravi's idea to promote Hardik up the order, says Kohli      Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month      Raj Babbar, Punia detained on way to violence-hit BHU      Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth      Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: army      Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls      India thump Aus to win series      Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis    
You are here: Home » International » Japan's Abe triggers snap election amid N.Korea crisis

Japan's Abe triggers snap election amid N.Korea crisis

Agence France-Presse, Tokyo, Sep 25 2017, 15:54 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Reuters Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Reuters Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday called a snap election, seeking a fresh term at the helm of the world's third-largest economy as tensions with nearby North Korea reach fever-pitch.

Abe hopes to capitalise on a weak and fractured opposition to sweep back into power, as polls show him regaining ground after a series of scandals.

"I will dissolve the House of Representatives on the 28th" of September, Abe told reporters, a precursor to a general election. The prime minister did not give a date for the vote but it is widely expected to be October 22.

Surveys suggest voters approve of nationalist Abe's hardline stance on North Korea, which fired two missiles over the country in the space of a month and has threatened to "sink" Japan.

"The election, which is the core of democracy, should not be influenced by the threats of North Korea," stressed Abe, 63.

"Rather, by holding an election, I want to seek a public mandate regarding (the government's) handling of the North Korean issues," he added.
According to a weekend poll in business daily Nikkei, 44 percent of Japanese plan to vote for Abe's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), while only eight percent favoured the main opposition Democratic Party.

Nevertheless, one fifth of those polled said they were still undecided, potentially opening the door for gains by a new party formed by the popular mayor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike which will field dozens of candidates.

Koike's Tomin First no Kai (Tokyo Residents First) party humiliated Abe and the LDP in local elections in July, but analysts say the new grouping has not had time to lay a national foundation to mount a serious challenge to the prime minister.

In an apparent bid to steal Abe's limelight, former TV anchorwoman Koike went before the cameras just hours before his news conference to announce she was creating a national political party called "Kibo no To" (Party of Hope).

"Japan is facing a difficult time considering the situation in North Korea. Economically, the world is making a big move while Japan's presence is gradually declining," said Koike.

"Can we continue letting (the existing lawmakers) handle politics?"

But Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University in Japan, said there was "no opposition worthy of the name in Japan".

"The LDP is a giant among dwarves. It would take a major scandal to derail the Abe express," he said.

The winner of the expected snap election faces a daunting in-tray of challenges ranging from an unprecedented crisis with North Korea to reviving the once world-beating Japanese economy.

The North Korea crisis appears to have given the hawkish Abe a welcome boost in the polls following a series of scandals, including allegations he improperly favoured a friend in a business deal.

Despite a recent run of growth, the election winner will also have to contend with a sluggish economy, as the heavily indebted country grapples with a low birth rate and a shrinking labour force.

Abe said Japan's "biggest problem" was a declining number of children in an ageing society.

He pledged to use some of the proceeds of a planned hike in sales tax to fund education and childcare, rather than drawing down Japan's massive debt, resulting in an effective stimulus package of around two trillion yen ($18 billion).

"I want people's support. I plan to compile a new economic package by the end of the year," the prime minister said.
Although Abe is expected to triumph in the vote, there are question marks over whether he will retain the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to reform the constitution to strengthen Japan's military, one of his stated priorities.

"Despite the seemingly favourable backdrop for Abe, there are risks in calling a snap election," said Yoel Sano, an analyst at BMI research.

At a time of national crisis over North Korea, Japanese voters may see it as a "cynical and opportunistic move" designed to divert attention from the scandals that weighed on Abe's popularity, warned Sano.

Commentator Masao Yora said the election would "create a political vacuum" just when the country needs strong leadership in the face of the threat from Pyongyang.
This "may seem normal in Japan but from abroad, it is difficult to understand", Yora told AFP.

If re-elected, it would be Abe's fourth term.

Abe, the third generation of a powerful political family, appeared to be groomed for power from an early age. He was the country's youngest prime minister when he first won the top job aged 52.

Abe was the first world leader to cultivate close relations with US President Donald Trump, meeting the tycoon in Trump Tower even before he was inaugurated.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

An artist decorate the idol Goddess Durga with a saree made of pure gold at a...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Artist perform ballet Swan Lake is the most beloved, classic and quintessential ballet...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Children dressed as Lord Hanuman take part in a procession during Langur Mela at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp as showstopper at the...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda and Kalki Koechlin during the shooting of a song for their...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

A pandal, themed on the Jagannath Temple of Odisha, in Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu with actress Rakul Preet Singh and director A.R. Murugadoss during a...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

Armed forces during a multi agency exercise 'Pralay Sahayam' conducted at...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.