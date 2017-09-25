Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow Sep 25 2017, 18:52 IST

A day before launching their agitation, the inmates of one of the girls hostels in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had written to the varsity administration narrating their fear and also about the ''obscene'' behaviour of the boys and had asked the officials make proper security arrangements though it was not acted upon.



''The boys masturbate...throw stones...pass lewd comments while passing by the hostel,'' the letter by the inmates to the chief proctor of the varsity said.



It also said that even the foreign girls students had to face misbehaviour....incidents of eve teasing occur almost everyday,'' they said in the letter. The varsity officials however chose not to take immediate action on the letter as a result of which the girls were forced to launch agitation.



''The warden tells us to ignore the lewd remarks and avoid going out of the hostel after dark...there was no need for us to come here (BHU) if we wanted to live like that,'' said an inmate of the girls' hostel. The girls demanded deployment of guards before the hostel at nights and installation of CCTV cameras on the roads they walked to reach their classes.



While the varsity administration remained indifferent to the complaints, a student of bachelor of fine arts course was allegedly molested by three boys while the she was on way back to her hostel from class on Thursday evening.



The victim approached the guards and apprised them of the incident but the latter did not act. Even the senior BHU officials, when approached, asked the girls to ''keep quiet'' as prime minister Narendra Modi was in the town.



The enraged girls of the hostel came out of their rooms in large numbers and began their demonstration at the main entrance of the varsity.