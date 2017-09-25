NSUI, ABVP stage protests against crackdown on BHU students

Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
News updated at 7:57 PM IST
  In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran      Mukul Roy suspended from TMC for six years      HC exonerates Peepli Live's co-director in rape case      Committee headed by UP chief secy to probe BHU incident: Guv Ram Naik      Rahul Gandhi begins Saurashtra campaign      Egyptian Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest woman dies in UAE      Lalu seeks two weeks time to appear before CBI in graft case      ED attaches Rs 1.16cr assets of Karti, firm allegedly linked to him      Once world's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed passes away      Veteran journalist Arun Sadhu passes away      Mulayam rules out forming new party, sulking Shivpal boycotts press meet      70-year-old woman beaten to death on suspicion of being witch      Sports Ministry recommends shuttler Sindhu for Padma Bhushan      BHU violence: two senior cops removed, probe ordered      'No way back' in Myanmar's crucible of communal hate      Three of family drown in Cauvery      Unregulated de-addiction centres come under scanner      HRD gets tough on deemed varsities      Citizens urge govt to streamline solid waste management      SC allows MBBS admission of color- blind students      Rs 996-cr package for SMEs in bulk drugs      After Bhojpuri actor, his wife arrested in rape case      Fighter jets, drones on table for Mattis visit      Modi tells people to travel all over country      DU teacher booked for insulting Durga      Hadiya case: Women's Commission to approach SC      India-origin bodybuilder dies after celebrity kick-boxing bout      It was Ravi's idea to promote Hardik up the order, says Kohli      Rahul to be elected Congress President unopposed next month      Raj Babbar, Punia detained on way to violence-hit BHU      Baby girl gets Aadhaar number in 6 minutes of birth      Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar: army      Merkel party wins vote, hard-right AfD gains seats: exit polls      India thump Aus to win series      Journalists covering BHU violence face police brutality, protest before CM      After PM's praise, Kashmiri rag-picker boy's joy sees no bounds      Padmavati: Rajput outfits accuse Bhansali is backtracking from his promise      Explosion in Mali kills three U.N. soldiers from Bangladesh      'Confrontation between LG, govt derailing development work'      Pak's UN envoy tries to pass off Gaza image as Kashmir      Varanasi tense after BHU violence, educational institutes closed      International community must call on India to halt aggressive acts: Pak      Indian woman reaches home after 14-month ordeal in Saudi      Australia post 293-6 in 3rd ODI against India      US warplanes fly off N. Korea coast in new show of force      No new findings in proxy flat probe in Adarsh society: CBI      'Mann Ki Baat' programme is for reflecting people's views: PM      Cong set to lose chairmanship of key par panel to BJP MP      World needs to fight terrorism collectively: M J Akbar      Three militants killed in Uri encounter near LoC      Late rains augur well for rabi crops in Karnataka      Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to be next CAG      Septuagenarian jailed for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl      CEA gets one year extension      Govt may give Rs 25,000 crore more to PSU banks as part of economic stimulus      State invokes ESMA to check garbage crisis    
You are here: Home » National » NSUI, ABVP stage protests against crackdown on BHU students

NSUI, ABVP stage protests against crackdown on BHU students

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 25 2017, 18:55 IST
However, the NSUI claimed that it supporters were detained much ahead of the venue, while ABVP activists were allowed to reach the site. PTI Photo

However, the NSUI claimed that it supporters were detained much ahead of the venue, while ABVP activists were allowed to reach the site. PTI Photo

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged demonstrations here today against the baton-charge on students in Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The RSS-affiliated ABVP condemned the police action against the students and demanded constitution of a fact- finding committee, while the Congress-backed NSUI demanded an inquiry under a sitting high court judge and resignation of the BHU vice-chancellor.

The two student organisations had separately announced their plans to stage demonstrations outside the office of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) here.

However, the NSUI claimed that it supporters were detained much ahead of the venue, while ABVP activists were allowed to reach the site.

The Congress-affiliated student body accused Delhi Police of favouring the ABVP.

"Despite having all permissions, we were detained without citing any reason. This shows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to use the police for curbing and stopping protests against him and his government," NSUI media in-charge Neeraj Mishra.

Mishra also criticised the ABVP and said its protest was "always about symbolism".

ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said on Twitter, "Those wondering why a protest at MHRD, should remember @ABVPVoice works for student community, not for any political party and we are proud of it."

When contacted, a senior Delhi Police officer said permission was not granted for any protest near the ministry and that both groups were detained.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent.

The violence erupted after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.

Security guards of the university stopped the students and informed the police, according to university sources.

A BHU spokesperson had said that some students wanted to "forcibly" enter the VC's residence but they were stopped by the BHU security guards.

Subsequently, there was stone pelting by "outsiders" who had joined the students, he said.

The police baton charged the students in a bid to disperse them.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.