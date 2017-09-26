Modi says battle against corruption uncompromising

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 0:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent out a strong message that his government’s battle against corruption is “uncompromising” and sans nepotism.



“I have no relative”, he remarked, hinting that he need not protect anyone in his pursuit of providing clean governance, while wrapping up the BJP’s national executive this evening.



Though Modi’s speech was silent on the slowdown of the economy, an issue addressed by party president Amit Shah earlier, the PM defended his decision on demonetisation. He told the gathering of 2,200 BJP leaders and workers at Talkatora Stadium here that “my effort is to take money out of the pockets of the rich and give it to the poor even if that is at the cost of (my) government,” a BJP leader, who attended the conclave said.



Modi, added the BJP leader, reiterated that his aim was to empower the last man in the queue as espoused by BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.



His assertion at the closed door, day-long meeting was seen as a response to Opposition criticism that the government’s anti-corruption drive had failed since 99% of the tainted money had returned to the banks.



Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Modi had come up with a similar strong defence of demonetisation as he had said that he was a “fakir (ascetic)” and had little to fear the Opposition.



Briefing media on the salients points of PM’s speech, union finance minister Arun Jaitley quoted Modi as having said, “My battle against corruption is uncompromising...I have no relative”.



Modi, according to Jaitley, also took on the Opposition for making frivolous charges against the NDA regime, which was seen as an oblique reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Centre during his recent US tour. “Harsh language cannot be an excuse for any substantive charge against the government,” Jaitley said, referring to Modi’s reachout to the party. The senior minister denied that it was in the context of Rahul’s critique.



Going beyond polls



The PM also told the conclave that power for the Opposition has been an instrument for enjoyment. But, he urged the party leaders and workers to adhere to mass public participation, which was key to the success of welfare schemes, rather than worrying about 2019 polls. “BJP must take democracy beyond elections,” Modi advocated in his concluding remarks.



A BJP leader said the PM again ticked off motormouths in the party and lamented that their futile comments to media was overshadowing good work of his government.