PM sets up Economic Council

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 25 2017, 21:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters file Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted his Economic Advisory Council that will analyse issues of economic importance to the country and present its views directly to him.



The setting up of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) comes in the wake of a widespread criticism of November 8 demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax which economists believe has dragged India’s economic growth to below 6% from a high of 8% last year. The PMEAC will be headed by economist and Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. It will have four other memebers -- Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal, Ratan Watal.



“The council will analyse issues of macro-economic importance and present its views to the Prime Minister. This could be suo motu or on reference from the prime minister,” an official order said. Ashima is also a member of the Technical Advisory Committee on monetary policy and a Professor of Economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research (IGIDR).