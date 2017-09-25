PM sets up Economic Council
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters file Photo
The setting up of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) comes in the wake of a widespread criticism of November 8 demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax which economists believe has dragged India’s economic growth to below 6% from a high of 8% last year. The PMEAC will be headed by economist and Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. It will have four other memebers -- Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal, Ratan Watal.
“The council will analyse issues of macro-economic importance and present its views to the Prime Minister. This could be suo motu or on reference from the prime minister,” an official order said. Ashima is also a member of the Technical Advisory Committee on monetary policy and a Professor of Economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research (IGIDR).