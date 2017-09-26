ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 25 2017, 20:40 IST

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate action against his son Karti as a “crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”.



The former Union Finance Minister, who has been scathing in his criticism of the Modi government, claimed that the ED action was “intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice.”



Earlier, the ED had issued orders attaching assets of Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal.



“I will not be intimidated,” Chidambaram said adding that a special CBI judge had quashed the charge sheet filed in the Aircel-Maxis case and the ED press note on the action against Karti “cleverly skirts the issue of jurisdiction”.



“The allegations in the press note are a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures. I have read the press note released by the Enforcement Directorate. It cleverly skirts the issue of jurisdiction of the ED when the only charge sheet filed in the case (Aircel-Maxis) has been quashed by the special judge,” Chidambaram said in a statement.



He said that as and when the attachment order is served, "suitable action will be taken in accordance with law."



Chidambaram said that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials, who were examined by the CBI, have affirmed that the FIPB, consisting of secretaries to the Indian government, correctly approved and recommended the case and placed the minutes before the Finance Minister (who was the competent authority) for approval.



“Approval was granted in the normal course,” he said. Earlier, the Congress party had backed Chidambaram terming the CBI summons to Karti and the ED actions as a “political witch hunt”.



The Aircel-Maxis case refers to alleged irregularities in granting approval to foreign investment in 2006 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Union finance minister.