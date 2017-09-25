Press Esc to close
Monday 25 September 2017
You are here: Home » National » Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'

Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Sep 25 2017, 21:42 IST
A man allegedly killed his 37-year-old friend at suburban Malwani here, for constantly nagging him to go for "wife swap", police said today.

The body of the victim, Raees Ansari, was found near Aksa beach in Malwani yesterday, a senior police official said.

The accused, Shahrukh Ansari, was arrested around 2.30 pm today from his residence in suburban Kandivali.

"The accused and the victim were known to each other and used to stay in the same locality. As per the initial investigation, Raees used to repeatedly ask Shahrukh to go for wife swap. Enraged over the idea, Shahrukh killed Raees, a senior police official attached to Malwani police station said.

Raees was attacked with a sharp weapon and his body, with the throat slit, was found near Aksa beach in Malwani yesterday, he added.

Shahrukh has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), among others, the official said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

