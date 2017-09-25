Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated

Shekhar Iyer, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 25 2017, 22:28 IST

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, file photo

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday warned that his men will carry out another surgical strike, if necessary.



"Strikes were a message we wanted to communicate. I think they understood what we mean. These things could follow if required," General Rawat said while speaking after the launch of book 'India's Most Fearless'.



The book deals with surgical strikes to smash terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir on September 28-29 night last year. It also details the strikes along the border with Myanmar.



“If our adversaries do not understand, it will be repeated. The terrorists across the border are sitting ready. On this side of the border, we are also ready for them. They will come here, we will receive them and we will bury them two feet below the ground,” the Army chief said amid reports of more ceasefire violations by Pakistan.



Gen Rawat's remark came as the Army thwarted an attempted terror strike in Baramulla district in the early hours of Sunday. Four militants were killed while at least three civilians and a soldier were injured after the militants engaged in a gunbattle with security forces in Kalgai area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.



Last year, on September 18, four militants had carried out a similar attack on an Army base in Uri resulting in the deaths of 19 soldiers and injuring several others.