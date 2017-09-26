NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 13:04 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu government to file a case against those who forced about 20 children to pierce their cheeks with two-meter steel rods as part of a ritual for the speedy recovery of the then ailing chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



The Commission also asked north Chennai additional commissioner of police, Law and Order to register a case under sections 326/341/34/120B IPC and 23 of Juvenile Justice Act against the people involved in piercing children's cheeks using steel rods.



The officer has also been asked to inform within four weeks about the disciplinary action taken against the erring police officials, who were, admittedly, present at the site and did nothing to stop the criminal act.



Further, the Commission asked the Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu government to submit a report, within four weeks, on the steps taken to stop such rituals.



The Commission's directions have come after the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, confirmed that such an incident had happened on the 3rd October 2016.



As part of a ceremony, the children were made to walk from Murgan Temple, R.K. Nagar, to Seniamman Temple, Manikondu, Tondiarpet by the supporters of AIADMK.



The Commission, acting on a complaint into the allegations, had called for a report from the concerned authorities on the 7th November 2016.



The Commission has observed that from the material available on record, including the photographs, it is apparent that the children were very small and innocent and their cheeks were forcibly pierced.



A photograph reveals that the children were made to wear a cap with a photograph of Jayalalithaa and with the slogan written on it - "long live Amma". One girl is seen caught by some persons for the purpose of piercing her cheeks. The incident makes it a clear case of violation of human rights of children.



The Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, in his report, confirming the incident, had said that the children participated in the event with the approval of their parents and were not forced to do so.



However, he had accepted that the incident was a gross violation of Child Rights and that the police personnel, who attended the security duty on the 3rd October 2016 in connection with the event, had been severely warned.



He assured that if any such incident is reported in future, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the law against the guilty.



The Commission has observed that it fails to understand how the consent of the parents, or that of the children for the ritual, can justify the criminal act of piercing children's cheeks with two-meter steel rods. Admittedly, the police officials, present at the site of the incident did nothing to stop it.



Therefore, a simple warning to the erring police personnel is abysmal considering the gravity of the incident, the Commission said.