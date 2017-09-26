U.S. keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with N. Korea crisis

Reuters, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 14:55 IST

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Diplomatic efforts to tackle the crisis caused by North Korea's nuclear and missile buildup are continuing, U. S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday.



Mattis, who is on a two-day official visit to the Indian capital to strengthen military ties said pressure on North Korea had increased following a United Nations resolution.



"We continue to maintain the diplomatically led efforts in the United Nations," he told reporters.



"You have seen unanimous U.N. security council resolutions passed that have increased the pressure...on the North and at the same time we maintain the capability to deter North Korea's most dangerous threats," he added.