SC declines KIMS's plea for raising intake of MBBS students

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 4:59 PM IST
  Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      SC for checks on last-minute litigations on MBBS course      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      Trump's new travel ban could be harder to fight in court: experts      Army Chief gives warning to Pakistan, surgical strike can be repeated      Sadist husband posts obscene photos of estranged wife      Man kills friend for asking him to go for 'wife swap'      North Korea accuses U.S. of declaring war, says can take countermeasures      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu      DMK pleads court to disqualify OPS faction      Chandigarh boy commits suicide, police suspects Blue Whale Challenge      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      Modi says battle against corruption uncompromising      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Cong believes in dynasty, BJP in performance, says Shah      AIADMK govt constitutes commission to probe Jaya's death      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » State » SC declines KIMS's plea for raising intake of MBBS students

SC declines KIMS's plea for raising intake of MBBS students

Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 15:36 IST
A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, allowed the application made by the institute to be considered in the academic session of 2018-19 by the Medical Council of India. DH file photo

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, allowed the application made by the institute to be considered in the academic session of 2018-19 by the Medical Council of India. DH file photo

The Supreme Court has declined a plea by Bengaluru's Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences for increasing seats for the MBBS course from 120 to 150 in academic session 2017-18.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, allowed the application made by the institute to be considered in the academic session of 2018-19 by the Medical Council of India.

The institute, represented by senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, filed a writ petition before the apex court seeking direction to allow the increased intake of 150 students in the MBBS course in the current session. It also sought a direction to quash the communication sent by the MCI on September 4 for rectification of certain deficiencies in the institute for the purpose.

After analysing the facts of the matter, the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, “no final decision has been taken on the proposal for enhancement of intake capacity from 120 to 150 seats by the competent authority, the question of granting relief to permit the petitioner-institution to admit upto 150 students in MBBS course for the academic session 2017-18 cannot be countenanced.”

The court also noted that since the admission process for the academic session 2017-18 has concluded and the last date for admitting students has expired, the question of granting any relief to the petitioner to permit admission of students up to 150 seats cannot be considered.

The court, however, directed the MCI to conduct fresh inspection of the institute within three months and grant an opportunity to it for removing the deficiencies. The assessment report should be sent to the central government after its consideration by the executive council of the MCI. The central government will take a considered decision by affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner-institution, it said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.