Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 4:59 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » HC reserves order on Honeypreet's bail, asks her to surrender

HC reserves order on Honeypreet's bail, asks her to surrender

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 16:22 IST
Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, after hearing arguments on behalf of Honeypreet and the police of Delhi and Haryana, said she would pass an order on it. PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Dauda chief Ram Rahim, saying the "easiest way out" for her would be to surrender.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, after hearing arguments on behalf of Honeypreet and the police of Delhi and Haryana, said she would pass an order on it. The order is likely to be pronounced later today.

"The easiest way out for you would be to surrender," the court observed.

Honeypreet has been on the run since the conviction of Ram Rahim in two rape cases. She is facing a case of sedition for allegedly inciting violence in Haryana after the Dera chief's conviction.

Transit anticipatory bail plea is meant to seek protection against arrest during transit. In this case, Honeypreet is seeking bail for her transit from Delhi to Haryana to join investigation in the sedition case.

During the hearing, the Haryana Police opposed the filing of her plea in the Delhi High Court, saying it was "a ploy to do 'forum shopping'".

Delhi Police also alleged that Honeypreet should have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, rather moving the high court here.

The police of Delhi and Haryana opposed her plea for anticipatory bail for three weeks on the ground that the court of competent jurisdiction would be in Haryana.

The lawyer for Honeypreet contended that her life was in danger in Haryana and that is why she has moved Delhi high court seeking protection from arrest till she moves a court in the neighbouring state.

The lawyer said that she will join the probe if she is protected.
Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha activists shouting slogans and...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Gujarat...

Railway Police Force (RPF) showing 44 kgs of 'Ganja'...

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he briefs the...

ABVP members shout slogans during a protest in...

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium during 62nd...

People busy in shopping for Durga puja...

Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote...

A Eurofighter jet performing in an air show on the coast at Terracina...

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference...

