Tuesday 26 September 2017
Work towards achieving goal of 'Clean India' by Oct 2,2019: VP

Press Trust of India, Gadag (Karnataka), Sep 26 2017, 16:51 IST
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI file photo

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the people to work towards ending open defecation and join the "public movement" to achieve the goal of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi had accorded highest priority to sanitation and cleanliness and had famously said sanitation was more important than political freedom, Naidu said.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 'Swachhta Hi Seva' (sanitation campaign) and 'Shudda Kudiyuva Neerina Ghataka' (clean drinking water) project at Konnur Village in this district in north Karnataka.

Naidu also pointed out that the bad habit of disposing of excreta anywhere was the cause of many of the diseases.

Referring to a UNICEF report, Naidu said that good sanitation could save Rs 50,000 per year per family and lack of it also contributed to physical and cognitive stunting in children.

He pointed out that open defecation causes serious threat to the safety of women and children.

Naidu said the number of Indians defecating in the open in rural and urban areas was estimated to have reduced to 30 crore from about 60 crore in 2014.

He added that over 2.45 lakh villages, 1,300 cities, 200 districts and five states have been declared open defecation free (ODF).
All villages along the banks of river Ganga have been declared ODF, he said.

Regarding the Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSWM), he said over 50 percent of urban wards have the door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste and nearly 100 MW energy was being produced from waste in the country.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Union minister of state for drinking water and sanitation Ramesh Jigajinagi, Karnataka Minister for rural development and Panchayat Raj H K Patil and MP P C Gaddigoudar were present on the occasion.
