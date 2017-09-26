Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
Not possible to run Gujarat via remote control, says Rahul

Sunil Raghu, Saurashtra, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 18:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi said this on Day two of his three-day political roadshow in Saurashtra region of the state. PTI Photo

Gujarat cannot be run by a remote control from Delhi, but by its farmers, small businessman and workers. If Congress forms a government in Gujarat after Assembly polls slated for end of December this year, it would work in the interest of poor, farmers, workers and weaker sections of the society and not “big industrialists”.

Rahul Gandhi said this on Day two of his three-day political roadshow in Saurashtra region of the state. If Day one had seen a decent welcome for Congress vice president at several places, the gathering of people to welcome this national leader appeared to have wilted under sweltering heat. Though things appeared to be under control in places as Tankara town, known more as birth place of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

A crowd of few thousands waited patiently to brave sweltering heat for over an hour for Rahul to arrive. Being a Patel dominated area, the crowd had several men donning caps synonymous with Patel quota stir.
Rahul could not but acknowledge their presence by invoking Sardar Patel more often than usual. He pointed at Modi government’s move on GST, saying that earlier the world looked up to the state for a ‘Gujarat Model’ developed by people like Sardar Patel, who helped set up institutions as Amul.
“This was the old and correct model of Gujarat’s development. It is the men and women of Gujarat who built institutions as Amul. Today in Gujarat all the work is geared to help big industries, be it with land, electricity or education,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul reached out to Patels citing that it was a matter of shame that the world’s tallest 182-meter statue of Sardar Patel on Narmada dam would have “Made in China” written on it.

In an attempt to drive home the point of Modi government being ‘Suit Boot ki sarkaar’ and reach out to farmers and milk producers, Rahul said that the dairy farmers were not getting higher prices for milk as the government cared only for big business.

“Today BJP works only as loudspeakers. Their speeches sound good but their delivery is poor. Our Prime Minister thinks he knows everything and so never comes to ask you, the people who know what real development is. You tell me, is demonetisation a right move? No. Congress would never have carried out a step like demonetisation as we would have heard you. Modi has only helped rich turn black money in to white,” Rahul said.
