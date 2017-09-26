Not possible to run Gujarat via remote control, says Rahul
Rahul Gandhi said this on Day two of his three-day political roadshow in Saurashtra region of the state. PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi said this on Day two of his three-day political roadshow in Saurashtra region of the state. If Day one had seen a decent welcome for Congress vice president at several places, the gathering of people to welcome this national leader appeared to have wilted under sweltering heat. Though things appeared to be under control in places as Tankara town, known more as birth place of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.
A crowd of few thousands waited patiently to brave sweltering heat for over an hour for Rahul to arrive. Being a Patel dominated area, the crowd had several men donning caps synonymous with Patel quota stir.
Earlier in the day, Rahul reached out to Patels citing that it was a matter of shame that the world’s tallest 182-meter statue of Sardar Patel on Narmada dam would have “Made in China” written on it.
In an attempt to drive home the point of Modi government being ‘Suit Boot ki sarkaar’ and reach out to farmers and milk producers, Rahul said that the dairy farmers were not getting higher prices for milk as the government cared only for big business.
“Today BJP works only as loudspeakers. Their speeches sound good but their delivery is poor. Our Prime Minister thinks he knows everything and so never comes to ask you, the people who know what real development is. You tell me, is demonetisation a right move? No. Congress would never have carried out a step like demonetisation as we would have heard you. Modi has only helped rich turn black money in to white,” Rahul said.