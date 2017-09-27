Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh

DH News Service, Kolkata, Sep 27 2017, 2:36 IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills.

The announcement came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba would convene an official-level meeting to discuss all issues within a fortnight.

The GJM had called for the indefinite shutdown in the hills demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland on June 12.

In an audio message circulated in the Darjeeling hills, Gurung said that since the Centre has accepted their demand of a tripartite meeting where all issues, including that of Gorkhaland, will be discussed, the indefinite shutdown will be withdrawn from tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Singh said that in a democracy, dialogue is the only way to resolve any problem and solutions can be found through restraint and mutual dialogue within the legal ambit.

“I appeal to the GJM and its leader Bimal Gurung to withdraw the ongoing bandh and to help create a conducive atmosphere for allowing normalcy to return to the area, particularly in view of the festival season,” the minister said.

The GJM is already facing a split with two of its rebel leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa being appointed by the West Bengal government as chairman and vice-chairman of the newly-constituted Board of Administrators. Tamang took charge on Monday.

On Monday, the state government also decided to withdraw the curbs on the use of Internet services in Darjeeling, which were imposed on July 18.

State Tourism Minister Goutam Deb termed Gurung’s decision a “face-saving move in collusion with the BJP”.

“Darjeeling was slowly returning to normal and things would have fallen in place by Deepavali. We don’t know how, suddenly after the Centre’s decision, Gurung, an absconder charged under the UAPA, lifted the bandh. Obviously, they are in collusion,” Deb told DH.
