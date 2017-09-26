HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan

Ashish Tripathi, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 20:56 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea for anticipatory bail made by Honeypreet Insan, an adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim.



The 36-year-old woman was on run for over a month after conviction and sentencing of Ram Rahim to 20 years jail term in two rape cases. She was wanted in the case pertaining to sedition and damage to public properties lodged after a large-scale violence broke out in Panchkula and other places in Haryana following the trial court's judgement in August.



Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal rejected the transit bail plea moved by Honeypreet on the ground of jurisdiction. The court also noted the petitioner has been evading arrest and refused to join the investigation. She was not entitled to any discretionary relief, it held.



The Judge also said the bail plea was filed in Delhi to buy time as the proceedings were going on in Panchkula court in Haryana.



Earlier during the hearing, the court questioned the woman, whose original name was Priyanka Taneja, for seeking transit anticipatory bail for three weeks. “The easiest way out for you is to surrender,” the court has observed.



Her plea was strongly opposed by counsel from Delhi and Haryana police. They contended that she was doing “forum shopping” and had mentioned wrong Delhi address, though she was a resident of Haryana.



Honeypreet's counsel submitted that the atmosphere in Haryana was not good for her. “If I am given protection from here, I will move to Panchkula court or the Punjab and Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail. I am not even named in the FIR,” the counsel contended.



Honeypreet has disappeared after the sentencing of Ram Rahim on August 28 by a CBI court. The violence after the court's verdict has claimed lives of 41 people and caused huge damage to properties.

