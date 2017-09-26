Press Esc to close
Tuesday 26 September 2017
Army foils BAT attack along LoC in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Sep 26 2017, 20:49 IST
Sources said seven to eight armed terrorists suspected to be backed by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attacked an Army post near Gutthur in Keran sector at around 2 pm. PTI file photo for Representation

Army on Tuesday foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) attack by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Sources said seven to eight armed terrorists suspected to be backed by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) attacked an Army post near Gutthur in Keran sector at around 2 pm. "They were supported by small and mortar fire by the Pakistani troops from across the border. The attack was, however, repulsed by Indian army and after one hour of firing, the BAT attackers were pushed back," they said.

Sources said the ambush, carried out by the BAT of the Pakistan army, could have inflicted damages if Indian troops weren't alert. "After few BAT attacks this year, the Army is on high alert. However, as Pakistani army gives covering fire, the BAT wearing black combat uniform cross over the LoC. They tried to assult Indian Army’s Area Domination Patrol but had to retreat after retaliation," they said.

Defence experts say that the Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) forms the core of the BAT, besides, dreaded terrorists from Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits, for trans-LoC action up to a depth of one to three kilometres.

On June 22, the BAT carried out an attack 600 metres inside Indian territory along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu region and killed two Indian soldiers. Earlier, on May 1, Pakistani BAT had crossed into the Indian territory in the same area under the cover of heavy shelling and beahded two Indian soldiers.

On May 26, Army foiled a similar BAT attack along the LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, killing two militants.
