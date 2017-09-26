Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik

Sunil Raghu, DH News Service, Ahmedabad, Sep 26 2017, 21:16 IST

Gujarat government had invited 100 community leaders, including Hardik Patel, for talks on Tuesday, to reach an agreement on the vexed issues of Patel anger before the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. DH File photo

The talks between Gujarat government and Patidars agitating over last two years seeking quotas in government jobs and educational institutions in OBC category failed to break the deadlock once again.



Gujarat government had invited 100 community leaders, including Hardik Patel, for talks on Tuesday, to reach an agreement on the vexed issues of Patel anger before the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.



“The BJP government is not ready to give us reservations. The meet appeared to have been called to divide the community. Our fight would continue,” Hardik Patel, leader of Patidaar Anamat Andolan Samiti said after he and Lalji Patel of Sardar Patel Group, the other organisation active in quota stir, walked out of the meeting. Some PAAS members even raised slogans against BJP during the meeting.



Patels had raised four key issues, of quotas, of withdrawing all the cases against Patel youth who participated in the agitation, government jobs and compensation to the next of kin of deceased in violence during the stir and action against policemen responsible for atrocities against Patels during the stir.



The state government, led by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, promised to initiate the process for withdrawal of cases against Patel youth, it said that the community would help next of the kin of deceased become economically independent and get employment. On the issue of action against erring policemen, the state promised an enquiry commission headed by a retired High court judge. “At the end of a three-hour-long discussions, an in-principle decision was taken to set up a Commission for economic development of Patel community,” state government press release stated.



The release went on to state that while the talks with Patel community leaders were cordial, some elements seek to run a political campaign till the Assembly elections are held.



The news of breakdown of talks between Patels and BJP government comes amidst three-day political yatra of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in a political hotbed of Saurashtra and on the day Rahul donned a Patidaar cap with ‘Jai Sardar, Jai Patidaar’ inscribed. Interestingly, Patels have also been attending many of the street meetings and public meetings of Rahul with Congress flags and scarves.



Patidar, who account for 12% of state populace, have traditionally been strong BJP supporters and any shift in their loyalty during the Assembly elections could make the job of ruling establishment that much more difficult, especially when its top leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have set a target of party winning 150+ of 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly.



The state government also ends up in a fix as OBCs accounting for over half of the state population and led by Alpesh Thakore, could take offence if government accedes to demand reservations to Patels under OBC category or gives Patels "more" that what other communities could digest.