Tuesday 26 September 2017
News updated at 10:53 PM IST
Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi

Kalyan Ray, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 26 2017, 22:05 IST
US Defence Secretary James Mattis pays homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti during a visit at India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

US Defence Secretary James Mattis pays homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti during a visit at India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appraise him on the progress made on the bilateral agenda.

The agenda and the consequent action plan were decided by Modi and President Donald Trump when they met in June.

“Secretary Mattis briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

They also discussed enhanced cooperation, regionally and globally, in pursuing shared priorities for peace, stability and combating terrorism.

Terrorism and regional issues also dominated the talks between Mattis and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day.

“Prime Minister recalled his wide-ranging, candid, and fruitful discussions with President Trump during his visit to the United States in June this year. Both sides had reaffirmed their resolve to further develop their strong strategic partnership,” said the MEA.
