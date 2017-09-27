Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer

DH News Services, Bengaluru, Sep 27 2017, 2:48 IST

Cubbon Park

The City’s prime lung space, Cubbon Park, will soon become a safe haven for children, senior citizens, walkers and other regulars as CCTV cameras and smart lights will ensure better surveillance.



The Horticulture department, city police and Bescom will jointly undertake the mission to prevent immoral activities and crime.



“At a high level meeting it was decided to install cameras and illuminate the park better. The Bescom has agreed to install 700 smart lights with cables and sound systems. We (Horticulture department) will install CCTV cameras at 125 locations,” said Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park, Horticulture Department.



The officials at the meeting called by Urban development department felt the need for CCTV cameras in view of increasing immoral activities inside the park.



Anti-social activities apart, there have been instances of people being robbed or molested. Besides, increasing footfall made the officials press for cameras and lights for the safety of walkers, children and senior citizens.



“Illumination through smart lights (lights which brighten up as people move towards it) will be taken up along the walkway. We have identified around three-and-a-half kilometres of park and walkway with no lighting. The existing 350 sodium vapour lamps will be replaced and 350 more installed. Areas near Central Library, Hudson Circle and the rocky patch near Bal Bhavan will be given priority. Cameras and lights will also be installed at all the gates,” Murgod said.



Bescom and Horticulture department have also decided to install cameras and smart lights in some hidden and secluded spots to keep a watch on anti-social elements. The cameras will be monitored by the police as security is the onus of the police department.







