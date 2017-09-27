Overnight rain creates havoc again in Bengaluru (Video)

Madhuri Rao, DH News Service, Bengaluru: Sep 27 2017, 10:09 IST

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday midnight leaving many parts marooned on Wednesday morning.



This is the fifth time in two months that the streets and houses are being submerged due to heavy rainfall.





The City received 55.8 mm and hal received 67 mm rainfall up to 8.30 am. According to citizens heavy rainfall occurred at around 2 am. Some even assumed it to be a cloud burst.



Some of the worst hit areas are Koramangala 4th block, HSR layout, KR Puram, HAL 2nd stage, CV Raman Nagar, Mysore Road, Magazine Road and New Thippasandra.



"This is worse than August 15 floods," said Major Nagthan, a resident of HSR layout.



Overnight rain create havoc in Bengaluru. Scene in Raja Rajeshwari nagar #BengaluruRains #Bengaluru @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/V0KFmozMsl

— Sandesh Mysore (@SandeshMysore7) September 27, 2017





The traffic has been thrown out of gear in many parts such as Hebbal, Sadanadanagara Main road, Rajajinagar, near Passport office in Koramangala, Forum Mall, Silk Board junction, BTM layout junction, Tumkur road, and Sheshadripuram.