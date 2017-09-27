Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 11:01 AM IST
  Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer      Govt eyes 5G rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » International » Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India

Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 27 2017, 10:15 IST
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin and Sushma Swaraj. Picture courtesy Twitter

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin and Sushma Swaraj. Picture courtesy Twitter

India has called for a meaningful dialogue among all states possessing nuclear weapons to build trust and confidence and for reducing the salience of atomic weapons in international affairs.

"India remains committed to the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said in his remarks at the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons yesterday.

He said that this goal can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed global and non-discriminatory multilateral framework.

"There is a need for a meaningful dialogue among all states possessing nuclear weapons to build trust and confidence and for reducing the salience of nuclear weapons in international affairs and security doctrines, the Indian diplomat said.

India, he said, considers the Conference on Disarmament - the world's single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum -- as the appropriate forum for the commencement of negotiations on nuclear disarmament.

Akbaruddin regretted that the conference has been prevented from adopting a programme of work that reflects the international community's desire for progress on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation in all its aspects.

"For its part, India stands ready to commence negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention on the lines of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the only comprehensive and internationally verifiable treaty so far banning an entire category of weapons of mass destruction and providing for their elimination, the top Indian diplomat said.

Further, India supports the commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty, he said.

"We believe that increasing restraints on the use of nuclear weapons would reduce the probability of their use whether deliberate, unintentional or accidental, and this process could contribute to the progressive de-legitimisation of nuclear weapons, an essential step for their eventual elimination, as has been the experience for chemical and biological weapons, Akbaruddin said.

Earlier in his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the only world that is safe from the use of nuclear weapons is a world that is completely free of the nuclear weapons themselves.

"The goal of such a world is universally held, but of late it has been subject to numerous challenges," he said.

Condemning a series of nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the UN chief said Pyongyang's "provocative" actions have heightened tensions and highlighted the dangers of proliferation.

"I again condemn these acts unequivocally, and I welcome the Security Councils firm action on the situation, as well as its desire for a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution, the UN Secretary-General said.

Speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, Jorge Arreaza, Venezuela's Minister for Foreign Affairs, urged countries to support the convening of an international conference on nuclear disarmament at the United Nations no later than 2018.

"As long as nuclear weapons exist, the risk of proliferation exists, emphasising the need for a new comprehensive and systematic approach to disarmament," he said.

Reiterating his country's commitment to a nuclear-weapon-free world, Sun Lei of China pointed out the current uphill battle in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation.

"Nuclear weapons are like the sword of Damocles hanging over the world and it is imperative to ban them," he said and called on all sides to embrace a security vision that included cooperation and the promotion of the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

He said China's nuclear strategy is based on the principle of self-defence while respecting a moratorium on testing and a no-first-use commitment.

Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan said global efforts to regulate, reduce and prevent the spread of nuclear weapons are facing serious challenges.

Lack of progress among nuclear-weapon states has negatively impacted global disarmament efforts, eroding international consensus on related issues, as evidenced by the failure of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament, he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.